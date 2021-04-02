Posco (PKX): Price Down $-0.62 (-0.86)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PKX

At the moment, PKX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PKX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PKX’s price is down $-0.62 (-0.86%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Posco’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For PKX News Traders

Investors and traders in PKX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Is Posco (PKX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

