POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Trading 12.7% Higher

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.08.

About POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

