Power Integrations Inc (POWI): Price Down $-2.1 (-1.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.58 (-0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for POWI

At the moment, POWI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that POWI has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, POWI ranks 142nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

POWI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, POWI’s price is down $-2.1 (-1.92%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as POWI has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows POWI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< POWI: Daily RSI Analysis POWI’s RSI now stands at 33.5244.

POWI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

