Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

