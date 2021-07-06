PPD Inc (PPD): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PPD

Currently, PPD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PPD has seen 2 straight down hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour changed directions on PPD; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PPD ranks 238th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PPD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PPD’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PPD’s price action over the past 90 days.