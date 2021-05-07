PPD Inc (PPD): Price Now Near $46.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PPD

At the moment, PPD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PPD has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, PPD ranks 319th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PPD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PPD’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PPD has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. PPD Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

