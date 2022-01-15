PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,927 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

