Ppg Industries Inc (PPG): Price Down $-0.81 (-0.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PPG

Currently, PPG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on PPG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, PPG ranks 64th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PPG’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.49%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ppg Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PPG: Daily RSI Analysis PPG’s RSI now stands at 43.3898.

PPG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

