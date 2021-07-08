Ppg Industries Inc (PPG): Price Now Near $168.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PPG

At the time of this writing, PPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.82 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. PPG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, PPG ranks 80th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PPG’s price is down $-3.56 (-2.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PPG’s price action over the past 90 days.