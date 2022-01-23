PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

