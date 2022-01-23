PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52.

Shares of PPG opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

