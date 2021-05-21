PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH): Price Now Near $174.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRAH

At the moment, PRAH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRAH has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PRAH ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PRAH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRAH’s price is up $0.34 (0.2%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row PRAH has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PRAH’s price action over the past 90 days.