PRECISION DRILLING Corp (PDS): Price Down $-0.68 (-2.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.41 (-1.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PDS

At the moment, PDS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-1.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PDS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on PDS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, PDS ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PDS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PDS’s price is down $-0.68 (-2.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PDS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PDS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PDS: Daily RSI Analysis PDS’s RSI now stands at 0.

PDS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

