Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD): Price Now Near $17.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRLD

Currently, PRLD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.31%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PRLD has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, PRLD ranks 284th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRLD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PRLD’s price is down $-0.55 (-3.03%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRLD: Daily RSI Analysis For PRLD, its RSI is now at 43.4018.

PRLD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

