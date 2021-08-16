Premier Inc (PINC): Price Now Near $35.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PINC
Currently, PINC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PINC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on PINC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
PINC ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.
PINC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, PINC’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.29%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PINC has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Premier Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
PINC: Daily RSI Analysis
