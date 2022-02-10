Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Primerica has raised its dividend by 88.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE PRI opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories