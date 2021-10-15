Primerica Inc (PRI): Price Now Near $167.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRI

At the time of this writing, PRI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (0.22%) from the hour prior. PRI has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PRI ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

PRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PRI’s price is up $1.35 (0.81%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PRI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PRI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PRI: Daily RSI Analysis For PRI, its RSI is now at 88.8268.

PRI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market