Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG): Price Now Near $64.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PFG

Currently, PFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PFG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PFG ranks 87th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

PFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PFG’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.81%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PFG’s price action over the past 90 days.