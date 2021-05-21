Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG): Price Up $0.64 (0.99)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.4 (-0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PFG

At the time of this writing, PFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PFG ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

PFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PFG’s price is up $0.64 (0.99%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PFG’s price action over the past 90 days.