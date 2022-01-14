Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 373 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $208.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

