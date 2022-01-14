Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 12.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in V.F. by 24.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in V.F. by 35.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $72.24. 1,525,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

