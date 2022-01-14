Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).