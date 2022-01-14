Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,147 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.92. 2,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $265.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).