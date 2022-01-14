Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

