Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 294.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

