Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA): Price Now Near $21.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRVA

At the time of this writing, PRVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRVA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, PRVA ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRVA’s price is up $0.26 (1.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PRVA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PRVA: Daily RSI Analysis For PRVA, its RSI is now at 68.0851.

PRVA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

