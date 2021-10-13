Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA): Price Now Near $22.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRVA

At the moment, PRVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.4%) from the hour prior. PRVA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PRVA ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

PRVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRVA’s price is down $-0.37 (-1.64%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PRVA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PRVA: Daily RSI Analysis PRVA’s RSI now stands at 77.8443.

PRVA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

