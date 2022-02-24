Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded at Cowen

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

PRVA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,679 shares of company stock worth $1,930,915.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More