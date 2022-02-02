Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 235,884 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

