Profund Advisors LLC Buys 52,599 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $162,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $311.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

