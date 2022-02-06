Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

