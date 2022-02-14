Profund Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $4,252,705. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

