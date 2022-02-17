Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

