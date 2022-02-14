Profund Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

