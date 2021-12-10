PROG Holdings Inc (PRG): Price Down $-0.46 (-1.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.76)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PRG

Currently, PRG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. PRG has seen its price go down 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PRG ranks 271st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PRG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRG’s price is down $-0.46 (-1.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PRG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. PROG Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRG: Daily RSI Analysis PRG’s RSI now stands at 36.8831.

PRG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error