Progress Software Corp (PRGS): Price Now Near $47.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRGS

At the moment, PRGS's price is down $-0.22 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, PRGS ranks 285th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRGS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRGS’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.47%) from the day prior. PRGS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Progress Software Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRGS: Daily RSI Analysis For PRGS, its RSI is now at 67.1202.

PRGS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

