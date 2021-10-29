Progyny Inc (PGNY): Price Up $0.73 (1.22)% Over Past Day, Up $0.42 (0.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PGNY

At the time of this writing, PGNY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.69%) from the hour prior. PGNY has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PGNY ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

PGNY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PGNY’s price is up $0.73 (1.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PGNY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PGNY: Daily RSI Analysis PGNY’s RSI now stands at 22.4615.

PGNY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PGNY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PGNY may find value in this recent story:

Progyny (PGNY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Progyny (PGNY) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

