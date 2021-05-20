Prologis Inc (PLD): Price Now Near $116.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLD
Currently, PLD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Trading stocks, PLD ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.
PLD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, PLD’s price is up $1.46 (1.27%) from the day prior. PLD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Prologis Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in PLD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: FreightWaves Raises $16M To Support Product And Commercial Development Of Its Carbon Intelligence Platform FreightWaves, the leading provider of supply chain market information, announced a $16 million capital raise to fund product expansion and go-to-market activities for FreightWaves Carbon Intelligence (FCI), the company’s new sustainability platform built on FreightWaves SONAR. A screenshot of FreightWaves Carbon Intelligence. The investment is led by Triangle Peak Partners, a Palo Alto-based venture capital firm that partners with companies in the technology and energy transition sectors. 8VC, Hearst Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Rise of the Rest fund, Fontinalis and Kayne Partners also participated in the round. Erik Levy, Group Head of Corporate Development for DMGT, the parent company of the Daily Mail Group, personally invested. FreightWaves chose Triangle Peak Partners because of the firm’s unique understanding of subscription data platforms and energy transition technologies. “We’ve received very strong interest in our Carbon Intelligence platform and customers are actively involved in developing the road map for the offering,” said Craig Fuller, Founder and CEO of FreightWaves. “There is a major need in the market for carbon emission transparency and solutions that can help companies actively mitigate their carbon footprint. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For PLD News Traders
