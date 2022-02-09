Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

