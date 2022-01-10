PROS Holdings Inc (PRO): Price Now Near $30.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRO

At the time of this writing, PRO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.96 (-3.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRO has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PRO ranks 222nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRO’s price is down $-0.96 (-3.03%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PRO has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. PROS Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRO: Daily RSI Analysis For PRO, its RSI is now at 0.

PRO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error