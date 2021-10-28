PROS Holdings Inc (PRO): Price Now Near $30.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRO

Currently, PRO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.59%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PRO has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PRO ranks 200th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PRO’s price is up $0.53 (1.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PRO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PRO: Daily RSI Analysis For PRO, its RSI is now at 16.6667.

PRO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For PRO News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PRO may find value in this recent story:

PROS Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

HOUSTON, October 27, 2021–PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites.

