ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Down 2.5%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 7,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

