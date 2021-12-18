ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.72

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 141125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 279,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

