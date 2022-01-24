Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.99 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

