Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

