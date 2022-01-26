Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $893,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,639,000 after buying an additional 2,092,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

MRVL stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

