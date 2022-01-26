Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 261 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 117.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

