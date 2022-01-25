Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

