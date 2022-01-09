Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PB stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

