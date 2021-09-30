Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PLX

Currently, PLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLX ranks 225th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

PLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PLX’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PLX: Daily RSI Analysis For PLX, its RSI is now at 0.

PLX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market